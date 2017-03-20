XENOPHOBIC ATTACKS:Nigeria spent $61bn on apartheid in South Africa – NGE

Holds Biennial Convention April 28

By Ibrahim Ramalan

Abuja

Successive Nigerian governments spent a whopping $61 billion between 1960 and 1995 in the fight against apartheid in South Africa.

The shocking revelation was made by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) at the end of its Standing Committee Meeting in Osogbo, Osun state, at the weekend.

The editors’ position came against the backdrop of the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa.

In a communiqué signed by the Guild’s President and General Secretary, Funke Egbemode and Victoria Ibanga, respectively, the editors condemned the continuous xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa.

To this end, it resolved that “the Nigerian government should be more responsive in protecting her citizens in foreign countries.

“The government, should as a matter of national interest apply the country’s foreign policy of reciprocity that affects mutual relations between Nigeria and other countries.

“The editors are dismayed at the conspiratorial silence of Senior South African nationalists, who know the enormous contributions of Nigeria to the emergence of the independent South Africa. The South African Institute of International Affairs records that Nigeria spent a whopping $61 billion between 1960 and 1995 in the fight against apartheid.”

They said, “The Guild is not unmindful of the fact that South Africans are in Nigeria running successful businesses and, therefore, the violent actions of South Africans could push Nigerians into retaliation. Just as Nigerians are passionate about protecting their South African friends, they can also be passionate in protecting their own nationals.”

The editors, however, enjoined Nigerians resident in South Africa to remain calm, law-abiding and continue to go about their legitimate businesses even in the face of provocation.

The NGE appreciates the Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the government and good people of the state of Osun, for their support in hosting the meeting.

Meanwhile, the body has announced a date and venue for its 2017 Biennial Convention. It is to hold between Friday, April 28 and Sunday, April 30, 2017 at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos state.

Delegates are expected to arrive in Lagos on April 28 and depart on April 30, after the elections slated for April 29.

“Please note that only the members who are up-to-date in their financial obligations (up to December 2016) will be allowed to vote or be voted for. A list of those eligible to vote will be made available at the venue.

“For those whose dues are still outstanding, they should endeavour to pay into any of the following accounts of the Nigerian Guild of Editors: Union Bank Plc, Iganmu – 0008108675 or Zenith Bank – 1013695160, and present the tellers at the venue,” the statement concluded.