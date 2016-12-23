Yari attends North-west security meeting

Share This





















By Sanusi Muhammad

Gusau

Zamfara state Governor and Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, yesterday joined other North-west governors in Kaduna, for a meeting with Arewa Research and Development Project Facilitators.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication made available to Blueprint in Gusau, highlighted that the meeting, chaired by the chairman, North West Governors Forum and Katsina state Governor Aminu Bello Masari, discussed issues of security, agriculture, and Solid Mineral development in the region.

The governors are looking at the agricultural development and mining as the alternative economic solution to the current economic crisis, with a view to bringing about headways for the development of the zone.

Speaking at the opening session of the meeting, Yari called on all stakeholders to ensure speedy implementation of all recommendations and agreements reached between the governors and the project facilitators, saying time was against them.

Yari also drew the attention of the governors to be more committed and dedication in the implementation process to ensure speedy implementation of the research projects.

