Yekini U-13 football tourney kicks off April 22

Th e maiden edition of Rasheed Yekini U-13 football competition will kick off on Sat. April 22, in Irra, the home town of the late goal King in Oyun local government area of Kwara State.

Th e Chairman of the main organising commitee for the competition, Alhaji Wasiu Lawal, told newsmen in Ilorin over the weekend that the sale of form has commenced. Lawal explained that any interested team can contact him in Off a or the offi ce of Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC, inside the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin for the purchase of form .

He said the committee agreed after its inaugural meeting that only 16 teams will participate in the fi rst edition but it may review the number in subsequent editions. Lawal added that the fi nal of the competition has been fi xed for May 4, a date the late African footballer died in Ibadan. “Because it is the fi rst edition and to have a befi tting competition, we have pegged the number of participating teams to 16. “We are expecting participating teams to register 20 players but teams may bring 25 players for screening, but only 20 will be fi nally registered. “We are going to be strict with the age limit, we are dealing with young people here so we will not encourage cheating. “I am using this medium to appeal to would be participating teams to come or apply for the competition with players in the age bracket. “Anyone screened out will not be allowed to take part and will not be allowed in where teams are camped” Lawal said.

Th e Kwara Football Association board member, explained that the sale of form will close by Th ursday April 20 while the screening will take place on Saturday April 22 with opening ceremony and fi rst match scheduled for Sunday, April 23.