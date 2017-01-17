Yobe varsity gets provosts, begins Medical Sciences programme soon

Share This





















Yobe state Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam, has approved the appointment of a Provost for the State University’s College of Medical Sciences, which will soon take-off.

A statement signed by the State’s Head of Service, Alhaji Dauda Yahaya, said the governor has also given approval for the recruitment of three other professors, each of which will head the departments of anatomy, physiology, and biochemistry which will be established in the new Medical Sciences College.

The statement added that the governor has approved the recruitment of another 33 personnel, including research fellows, senior lecturers, and lecturers to work in the three departments

Gaidam, according to the statement, has also separately approved the recruitment of 58 academic and 10 non-academic staff for the university to boost the institution’s staff strength.

“Some of these are Readers, Research Fellows, Lecturers, and Graduate Assistants. This also included many of the 25 Graduate Assistants recently recruited who were products of the same University as part of strategy to cultivate and encourage local talent”, the statement added.

