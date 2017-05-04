Yoruba leaders warned on exploiting Buhari’s health

By AbdulRaheem Aodu

Kaduna

Barely a day after Arewa Consultative Forum warned against speculations on the state of health of President Muhammadu Buhari, Northern Patriotic Assembly (NPA), has warned Yoruba leaders against exploiting the President’s health situation for political gains, saying such action “is immoral and despicable.”

Speaking in a statement issued in Kaduna by its President, Hon Idakwo Jibrin and Secretary-General, Alhaji Adamu Wakili, the Northern group decried what it described as the “exploitation” of President Buhari’s health by some Yoruba leaders to create crisis in the country.

Citing the remarks relating to the President’s health credited to Chief Bisi Akande and Barrister Femi Falana, NPA described the insinuations as “part of a larger plot to plunge the country into crisis,” bearing in mind that the Yoruba would benefit from it.

The statement read in part: “They have fanatically tried to impose this obsession of theirs on other Nigerians in a desperate bid to cause panic and confusion. Sadder still, is the fact that these mischief makers are people who pose as President Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) party leaders, associates and friends. With this crow of desperadoes Mr. President need not worry about the opposition, the real vipers nest in his courtyard.

“They are the ones, who finding no avenue to corner the government to themselves, are now working day and night to use the President’s health as campaign tool to hijack the government. We want Nigerians to specifically call these people to order. They cannot be allowed to run riot with their own missions to the detriment of the rest of us.”

Continuing, it read: “The founding Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, spoke from two opposing directions; he urged caution about the way President Buhari’s health is discussed yet went on to describe it as a challenge to Nigeria. This pre-verification is unbecoming of an elder statesman of his stature. He should apologise to Nigerians and stop making such unguarded utterances going forward.

“Akande’s role is, however, that of the voice of Jacob and the hands of Esau, since it is glaring he spoke for the self appointed Yoruba leader, Bola Tinubu, whose protégé is the next in line to benefit if President Buhari can be shoved aside on health grounds.”