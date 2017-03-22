You lack power to sack us, Makarfi tells Dickson

Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi has stated that only the organs of the party can sack the committee, which was a creation of the National Convention.

A statement issued yesterday by the spokesman of the NCC, Prince Dayo Adeyeye reacted to the call by Gov Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state for the resignation of the NCC chairman as a way out of the present impasse in the party. Describing the statement as “shocking and embarrassing”, the Adeyeye said: “Th e National Caretaker Committee did not appoint itself.

It is a creation of the National Convention of the party at which Gov Dickson as a prominent leader of the party was present. “As the governor admitted in his statement, the NCC was put in place and enjoys the support of over 80 percent of members of the party. “Th at being the case , the proper thing to do, if Gov Dickson wants the NCC to be disbanded, is to persuade and convince the 80 per cent of the members on the merits of his point of view . “Th e NCC is merely the agent of the Party.

Th e principals are the organs of the Party and the 80 percent of members that he alluded to. Th e NCC has no choice than to obey the command of its principals. “It is, therefore, most unfair to cast aspersions on members of the NCC. Dickson should know where to direct his eff orts. He should convince our principals who are the organs of the Party on the need for the NCC to resign.

We cannot and will not do his job for him. “As men of integrity, we have said it countless times, and we are repeating it now for emphasis that the NCC members will quit offi ce immediately the party organs that put it in place ask us to disband. We are no sit tight like Senator Sheriff . “Nigerians are aware that former President, Goodluck Jonathan had suggested the resignations of Senator Sheriff and that of the NCC as a solution to the crisis in the context of fi nding a suitable political solution to the crisis”