You ‘re our good ambassador, NSE tells DICON DG

By Binta Shama Abuja

President, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr Otis Anyaeji, has expressed satisfaction with the result-oriented research activities and reverse engineering presently going on at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

He stated this during a courtesy visit on the Director-General, DICON, Maj Gen Bamidele Ogunkale, who is also a member of NSE, in Kaduna yesterday. window to a new horizon to robust relationship between DICON and NSE had been opened with one of them at the helm of aff airs in the corporation, stressed that NSE would explore the current opportunity to create a better society as major stakeholders in the much orchestrated industrialisation of the nation. “Let us zero in on the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari; the time we have been waiting for is here.

Th e president has said, all that we need we can produce, what we cannot produce we don’t need them.” Th e NSE boss further stated that research was germane to the much desired industrial breakthrough of the nation, noting that DICON was taking giant strides in area of research and development and NSE would be interested in that.

On the issue of local content act, the president said a bill had been introduced already, stressing that a holistic approach was necessary to ensure that it was not just limited to oil and gas industry alone, but other industries. “Th e current global economic downturn aff ect many industries in Nigeria, leading to the death of many but DICON has remained afl oat which is worthy of commendation and encouragement from all well meaning Nigerians”. Earlier, the DG, Gen Ogunkale, noted with delight that the success stories emanating from DICON would not have been possible without the immense contributions the NSE.