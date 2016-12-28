You’re worsening his case, Uduaghan tells Ibori’s guests

Share This





















A former governor of Delta state, Emmanuel Uduaghan, has said those visiting his predecessor, James Ibori in London and posting pictures and comments about him are complicating his case ..

Uduaghan, who stated this on a Facebook post yesterday asked those involved to “stop it”.

The Southwark Crown Court jailed Ibori on April 17, 2012 after pleading guilty to a 10-count charge of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.

Since his release, friends, family members and political associates have been paying him visits in his London home, where he is under house arrest pending the conclusion of his asset confiscation case.

A video of one of such visits which has been trending on social media shows a Senator from the state, Peter Nwaoboshi, boasting about how Ibori “installed” governors and lawmakers from prison.

The video immediately drew public criticisms with many already calling for Mr. Ibori’s extradition and further prosecution in Nigeria.

Uduaghan wrote: “For those going to London to see Chief James Ibori and posting pictures and making comments, please stop it.

“We appreciate your love for him but you can go quietly without the unnecessary publicity.

“You are creating more problems for him than you can ever imagine.

“Nigeria is a complex country and you must understand and respect people’s sensibilities.”

