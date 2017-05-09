Youth, women tasked on active participation in politics

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

Former Nigeria Ambassador to Ethiopia, Hon Nkoyo Tokyo, has called for youth participation in the running of political parties, blaming civil societies for allowing the political class to determine the kind of politics Nigeria should have when they turned their back on the transition programme in 1999.

Speaking at a Youth and Women leadership training in Abuja organized by the International Republican Institute (IRI), Toyo said the opportunity offered by the 2015 general elections when youth engagement through the social media ensured the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) should be built upon ahead of the 2019 elections.

She said most of the political parties in the country were sick and struggling for oxygen to survive even though some are stronger than others.

She said “all the political parties are struggling for the oxygen to stay a life. But we know that some are healthier than others, but in the long term, whatever we are looking at, the big picture is that most of our political parties are very sick.”

In his welcome address, IRI resident program director, Sentell Barnes, said the Institute’s inaugural Political Leadership Academy began on Thursday, January 19, 2017 and was set up to provide opportunities, trainings and support for women, youth and people living with disabilities in Nigeria’s political and electoral processes.

“Over the course of the past four months, IRI has trained 21 participants on the role of political parties in democratic societies; conflict resolution and peace building; civic engagement; communications and public speaking; and leadership skills.

“Through the Political Leadership Academy, IRI has built participants’ capacity to engage the political process and prepare them for future leadership roles in political parties and civil society organizations. Each session consisted of presentations from expert facilitators, paired with practical, hands on exercises to put the skills or principles into practice.

“The 2017 graduating class includes youth and woman leaders from several political parties; former and current elected officials; aspiring political candidates; and a female student union president from Northern Nigeria. IRI looks forward to watching their continued development as political leaders, and supporting their efforts to empower other leaders from marginalized communities to work toward a more democratic and inclusive society.”

Speaking at the event, wife of the Sokoto state governor, Hajiya Maryam Aminu Tambuwal, said the state government will partner with the IRI to train youths in the state for political participation and mentorship.