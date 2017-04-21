Youths hail Bello, security agents over peaceful Easter

By Chizoba Ogbeche

Youths in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have commended the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, and security agencies over peaceful Easter celebrations across the Territory.

The youth, under the auspices of Abuja Original Inhabitants Youth Empowerment, gave the commendation in Abuja while exchanging views with our correspondent, noting that the prevailing peace before and after the Easter celebration should be commended.

President of the organisation, Commandant Isaac David, said residents had not experienced such peaceful Easter in the past decade, stressing that all the security agencies were at their best during the celebration.

David, who specifically singled out the efforts of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and the Department of State Services (DSS), stressed the importance of intelligence sharing among different security agencies.

He said: “We the indigenous youth of the Federal Capital Territory have observed with satisfaction the peaceful conduct in which residents of the territory celebrate the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, otherwise known as Easter celebration.

“We appreciate in particular the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, who is the chief security officer of the Territory. We believe that adequate funding of the security agencies by the present FCT Administration might have contributed to the peaceful conduct. We also appreciate the FCT Commissioner of Police and the Director of State Services and other security outfits for a wonderful work during the Easter celebration.

“It is on record that for almost a decade, the FCT has not witnessed such a peaceful celebration and as stakeholders in the Abuja project, we felt that commendation should be given to those who denied themselves certain privileges for others to have peace.

“This success could not be achieved without intelligence sharing among security agencies, and we called on all security outfits to sustain the tempo.”

The youth leader, however, tasked the security agents to beam their security surveillance on the satellite towns, noting that pockets of criminal activities were still prevalent in some rural communities across the area councils.

David also charged the residents to embrace peace irrespective of tribal and religious differences, adding that “without peace, no meaningful progress will be achieved.”