Youths pass confidence vote on Buhari

By Baba Yusuf

Abuja

Nigeria Youth Leaders Assembly (NYLA) has passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari for his continue fight against corruption in the country.

National President of NYLA, Comrade Onyeaka Chilota, made this known yesterday in a telephone conversation with our correspondent in Abuja yesterday.

He said the nation’s youths had passed a vote of confidence on President Buhari for his commendable efforts in the fight against corruption in addition to his other giant strides in developing the country.

According to him, President Buhari is a trustworthy leader that always stands by his words.

“He has not said something and begun to do another thing; that is why we call him a trustworthy leader. He has not changed since 1985,” he said.

The youth leader called on the president to seek a second term in office, adding that the youth were ready to give him their 100 per cent votes “because Nigerians have no other person like him to fight corruption.”

“If Buhari seeks second tenure, we will vote for him; we don’t want to know how he fights the corruption, but what we are after is that corruption is being fought.”

They called on INEC to stop receiving “criminals” as candidates before elections, adding that they would not accept such politicians who would eventually be disqualified after the elections.