Youths warned against insurgency

The Founder, Mitchelle Youths initiative for Sustainable Development Michelle Onyeneke, has reiterated the need for youths to put their talents into possitive use that will bring meaningful development to themselves and the country.

Speaking exclusively to Blueprint she disclosed that the organisation will soon embark on advocacy visits to the northern part of the country where security challenge is at its peak.

According to her the visit is to further enlighten the youths who are mostly involved in insurgency to rather channel their strenght to something more productive and beneficial.

”We had a flag off of this visit in december here in Abuja where we brought youths together and educated them on the ills of social vices.

”We are taking this to the grassroots and our first stop would be in Niger state because the state governor Alhaji Sani Bello has done so well in supporting the security situation of his state.

According to Onyeneka, the organisation is focusing on finding solution to youth insurgency, saying the insecurity situation has affected the country in many ways and given it a bad image.

”Security is first in any nation and without this their cannot be any meaningful development. The security operatives are doing their best and we must commend them but we also have to contribute our quota to bringing lasting peace to the country,” she stressed.

”Youths are mostly involved in insurgency and that is why my organisation is ensuring we discourage them from any form of crime or social vices.

”We as citizens should do our part by assisting the security operatives especially in giving them information that will help them do their job of securing the land. People are scared but we should know it is only when we freely give information that they can succeed,” she said.

Onyeneke who is popularly known as Princess Mimi was a National Youth Council of Nigeria presidential aspirant, still hoping for the congress to hold so she can emerge.

According to her, There is no election yet some of the desperate youth went and declared president of the council.we pray the ministry of youth look in to it and bring a lasting solution because Nigerian youths have no voice now.”