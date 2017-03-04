Zahra mentors Muslim youth on Islamic core values

My fi rst encounter with this wonderful icon of Islam was during the second edition of her symposium with the theme: Raising aspirations fostering excellence amongst Muslim Millennial in Nigeria, held at Lekki central Mosque, Lagos. Zahra Zakariya Abdulkareem is a Business Strategist and Social Entrepreneur. Zahra has a BSc in Economics from Th e School of Oriental and African Studies and a certifi cate in Business Accounting from the Chartered Institute of Management Accounts. And she is the founder Th e Umm Fariha network. A world-renowned graduate training program from Deloitte UK, a Strategy and Operations Consultant. While studying for her BSc, Zahra also embarked on two business ventures; an online women’s clothing line; ZAHRA & ZINAH and a bespoke photography company; Radiant Refl ections, with her USP being female photographers for women only occasions such as bridal showers and henna parties. Meanwhile, through these ventures, Zahra developed an eye for detail alongside her creative and entrepreneurial capabilities. Between 2009 and 2011, she was a co- presented and produced a fortnightly show called “Revealed” aimed at breaking down negative stereotypes of Islam in the community in line with the Governments’ Preventing Violent Extremism Initiative in the UK.

Her show was amongst the fi rst to be aired live on Represent 107.3FM in April of 2011. Th is amongst other major contributions led to Zahra’s nomination as one of Powerful Media’s Future Leaders for year 2012/2013. She, however, launched Th e Umm Fariha Network, initially as a post- Partum support group for new mothers suff ering from post-partum depression and mental health issues, It has grown into a platform aimed at nurturing women and helping them develop the key virtues, characteristics and capabilities necessary for success in this world and the hereafter. Why am I saying all these about this Zahra, I was invited by one of my mentor the Vice president NACOMYO, Alh. Mustapha Balogun who encouraged me to attend.

In his word, he said “I have read many of your articles challenging the Muslim youth to come up with brilliant initiatives and project Islam better and here I am, presenting to Zahra Zakariyya, you have a lot to do together” And believe me, I was amazed when I attended the symposium, and I listened to speaking, I knew she is an icon that Islam and the Nigerian Muslims would be proud of with her initiatives. In her welcome speech, she enjoined the young Muslims most especially the females to come out of their shell and support the developmental initiatives from fellow Muslims, an Islamic organisation, and from the governments. She also challenged the entire Muslim youth to read the Sirah of the Prophet Muhammad. She said when she fi nished reading and digested the lifestyles of the great man call Muhammad it, she had a turnover of ideas and ever since then she has been excel in all her endeavours. She said “as a wife and mother my passion for social development, human capacity development and inclusivity has endeared her to pioneering many initiatives for the local community both home and abroad.

She much grateful to the Lagos state Government through the commissioner ministry of Home Aff air, Dr Abdulateef AbdulHakeem, she commended the commissioner for gracing the occasion and encouraging the youths with fear of God and participation in an excellent initiative that would aid the development of the state.

She said this has fi rmly established that developmental ideas were really welcome and appreciated by the Ambode administration. Th e commissioner in his wonderful lecture delivered at the occasion on the topic: "Taking action, adding values and making a positive impact in the society." He urged youths to desist from complaining because there was nowhere it was writing that youths especially Muslims, should not participate in good initiatives and project that would bring development to the state. He advised that Muslim youth must not to allow themselves to be drawn back to the mistakes of past leaders, saying you have the government support to embark on good initiatives that would preach peaceful co-existence and core values of Islam, he added.

Abdulateef encourages the youths to read the history of Prophet Muhammed and emulate his core values which include justice, worship, obedient to parents and shunning mischief in all dealing, noting, you will be the most sort after if you can adhere to these values. He, however, disclosed that the state government through his ministry has established a platform to discuss with religious leaders in the state monthly. Th e commissioner explained that the platform would aff ord the state government the opportunity to deliberate and promote core values of religious. Abdulateef assured residents of Lagos that the Akinwunmi Ambode-led government would continuously embark on the creation of enabling the environment to aid the development of a good project by any religious bodies in the state. He commended the eff ort of Chief Executive Offi cer of Ummu Fariha network, Zahra Zakariya, and her team with this wonderful initiative to raise the aspiration of the Muslim youth and foster excellent among the youth. Th e National Missioner of Ansar ud- society of Nigeria, Imam Abdulrahman Ahmad, in his lecture at the event said the Prophet Muhammad, (PBHM), often spoke to his companions about the value of good companionship. He emphasized the need to surround ourselves with good people.

People who hold the same values and beliefs that we do, make the best friends and companions. Diff erences of opinion, diff erent lifestyles and interests may make our friendships interesting and sometimes challenging but if the core value system is not the same the friendship itself probably has no solid foundation. He advised the young Muslims to build a solid foundation which must always follow the core values of Islam. Every believer, past, present and future is linked by this fundamental truth. Prophet Muhammad spoke about this bond on many occasions. Th e example of the believers, in their mutual love and mercy for one another, is the example of one body, if one part feels pain, then all of the body suff ers in sleeplessness and fever.

He enjoined the Muslims to change the approach to the recitation of the Quran by refl ecting and deep thinking would guide whoever take such approach towards Quran. Th is is one of the purpose creation. And further expressed his happiness to the young Muslims engaging in good initiatives such as this, and the elders were present in an observant role make it a worth of achievements, he said confi dently that these children would sure do better than them.

One of the messages I held close to hear was his advice for the youths to do everything to please Allah, have good determinations toward achieving the best in this live and be gratitude to Allah always. He called on the governments to regulate the hate preachers and enjoined the Muslims to always replace good for every evil act. He made us understand that we must learn to tolerate one and other if we could not accommodates ourselves. He advised the Muslims to pray for the president Buhari for his safe return to Nigeria. Permit me to end on Zahra Quotes: We strive to achieve our goal of connecting, inspiring and empowering Muslim Millennials in Nigeria by organizing high-quality events, which brings together the best of the Islamic culture and tradition.

Islam is beautiful and I want the world to see that. I believe it is time to take control of the narrative and start adding value to our society through our unique skills and talents. Since the 2016 edition, our entrepreneurs have gone on to expand their businesses, increase their customer base and gradually build the business of their dreams”. I rest my case