Zaki Biam killings: Police nab 18 mastermind’s ‘associates’

By Chizoba Ogbeche

Abuja

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has said that 18 associates of the suspected mastermind of the recent massacre in Zaki Biam, Benue state, Terwase Akwaza, also known as Ghana, have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Idris made this known in his opening remarks during the monthly meeting with senior police officers, from Commissioners of Police (CPS) and above, yesterday at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Recall that gunmen had stormed the popular Zaki Biam yam market in Ukum LG of Benue state, on March 20, 2017, spraying bullets and killing many people, mostly women and children, in the process.

The police boss had deployed Police Special Tactical teams to the state in a bid to fish out the culprits and restore normalcy.

According to him, the joint operation in Benue state in collaboration with the military and Department of State Services (DSS) had uncovered a large cache of arms allegedly belonging to Akwaza and his gang.

He said the special operation in Zaki Biam, as well as the hunt for the prime suspect and his gang would continue, just as the suspects in police custody would soon be paraded before journalists.

Idris cautioned against granting amnesty to known criminals and stressed that said repentant criminals should be closely watched as some of them like Akwaza have shown that they go out of their way to deceive government and security agencies.

Akwaza, who is said to have evaded arrest on sundry allegations, including murder and kidnapping, had been granted amnesty and awarded agricultural produce tax collection contract by Benue state government when he reportedly gave up his underworld lifestyle, however, the contract and amnesty have since been terminated.

While commending officers and men of the Nigeria Police for their commitment to the discharge of their duties, Idris said the management team was working on establishing more area commands in the states so as to bring the police closer to the people and enable police have officers who can take critical decisions when the need arises.

Earlier, the IGP decorated 11 newly promoted CPs and one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) with their new ranks, just as he presented cheques worth N180 million to next of kins of deceased policemen.