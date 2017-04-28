Zakzaky: IMN set to sue FG, others at ICC

By John Oba

Abuja

Marking the 500 days of the incarceration of its supreme leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has said that it had begun the process of prosecuting President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and Gen. Yusuf Buratai, at the international Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the representative of Zakzaky, Sheikh Adamu Tsoho Ahmad, said the prosecutor had been appointed while the group was making efforts by presenting evidence to ensure that those who planned and executed the Zaria genocide were indicted.

He said the group had been denied justice and fair hearing, saying even when the court eventually passed judgement calling for the release of the Sheikh, his wife and compensation for illegal detention, the government has refused to comply with the judgement, five months after.

“To date the government of Buhari has not arrested a single person for the serious crimes. It has shown obvious unwillingness to appropriately prosecute the perpetrators of the genocide. It only seeks to further protect them and even further perpetrate more crimes.

“It is in the light of this that we have instructed our lawyers to take all necessary legal ways to seek redress, which include but not limited to opening a contempt of court proceedings.

“The ICC has issued a preliminary report that raised the question of the Zaria massacre, so the case is on and more evidences are coming out which we are presenting to ascertain what we are saying about our case. These will strengthen our case,” he said.

“We have instructed out lawyers to ensure that they take appropriate action on issues such as the banning of IMN by the Kaduna and Plateau state governments. These are deliberate system to hide what happened, so that the truth will not be known. They only wanted to blackmail us as violent people and we have been in existence for the past 40 years, and we have not had any violent.”