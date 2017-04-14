Zamfara meningitis death toll hits 346

By Sanusi Muhammad

Gusau

Records available to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Zamfara state government have shown that 346 persons have died of meningitis across the state with over 3, 145 others infected and receiving treatment.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Abdullahi Muhammad Shinkafi, disclosed this yesterday during a phone-in programme organised by the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN’s) Pride FM, Gusau.

According to him, the state government has spent over N52 million on the procurement of emergency drugs and other health facilities to tackle the meningitis predators’ predicament in the state.

He said already, the federal government had released drugs worth over N4 billion to the state which had been distributed to all the 14 local councils of the state free for the treatment of patients.

The SSG added that already the government had established two emergency operations centres in each local government with a view to helping their communities to kick out the epidemic.