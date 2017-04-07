Zamfara produces overall SUBEB dean

By Sanusi Muhammad Gusau

Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) chairman Hon. Murtala Adamu Jangebe, has been elected chairman of all the 36 SUBEB in the country.

Th is is contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Offi cer Zamfara SUBEB, Kabiru Ibrahim Mayanci and made available to Blueprint in Gusau. According to the statement, Jangebe was elected by the 36 states SUBEB chairmen at the 17th quarterly meeting of Universal Basic Education Commission management along with 36 states SUBEB chairmen, FCT and UBEC offi cials hosted by the Lagos state government.

Th e statement further revealed that electing Jangebe to lead the 36 states followed his tremendous eff ort in transforming basic education policies of federal government in Zamfara state. His achievements include construction of befi tting Teachers Training Center in Gusau the state capital aimed at inculcating training and retraining of teachers to enhance their performance.

Others are the constitution of an education stakeholders’ committee that consisted of indigenous university dons to assess the state basic education sector and bring positive suggestions and observations on how to uplift the basic education policy of the state. However, in his acceptance remarks, Jangebe pledged to rebrand the Basic Education system to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians and attain the desired objectives.

He also appealed to his colleagues across the 36 states to remain resolute and not relent in their eff orts by given him positive advises that would move the education sector forward. He also promised to work closely with the UBEC with a view to complementing the federal government readiness to transform education sector, particularly, basic and girl-child education in the country.