Zazzau emir applauds Zaria-based radio station

By Moh Bello Habib

Zaria

Emir of Zazzau and Chairman, Kaduna state Council of Emirs and Chiefs, Alhaji Shehu Idris, has commended Zaria based Radio, Alheri/DITV station for its performances.

He gave the commendation when he received the management and staff of the station led by its Manager, Mallam Mahmoud Abdullahi Barwa, on courtesy call in his palace in Zaria City.

The Emir, who was speaking through his protocol officer, Mallam Abubakar Ladan, otherwise known as Chiroman Shantali, explained that the station, as the first independent electronic medium in the area, was playing a significant role in educating, enlightening, informing and entertaining members of the public.

Idris stated that most of the station’s programmes were geared towards sensitising the general public in line with their tradition, culture, norms and values.

The tradition further stated that such cognisance gave the station an edge which made it popularly and acceptable to the people in the Emirate as it transmit purely in Hausa language.

He cautioned the management against interfering with the dictate of religion and ethno setting of people in the area, warning them to strictly abide by ethics of the profession.

He also commended the proprietor of the station, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed, for a wonderful gesture to have established the station in the area.

Earlier the station manager told the Emir that they were at his Palace to seek his fatherly blessing and advice as the station celebrated its second year anniversary of its existence.

Barwa assured the public of the station’s commitment to introduce more robust and people oriented programmes.

He appealed to the Emirate for traditional leaders’ contributions and input, especially, in the area of peace and stability.

