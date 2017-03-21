Zetchi is new Algerian FA chief

Kheireddine Zetchi is offi cially the new head of Algerian football replacing Mohamed Raouraoua who has held the position for the past 14 years. Zetchi, who was the only candidate to run for the Algerian Football Federation presidency by the deadline day, has been confi rmed as the new president at the electoral General Assembly held on Monday at the National Technical Centre of Sidi Moussa in Algiers. He has already revealed that one of his major priorities is to win Afcon 2019 and bring back glory to Algeria who has not won the continental trophy since 1990. At the just concluded Afcon 2017, the Desert Foxes were humiliated following an early exit as they failed to qualify for the quarterfi nals for the fi rst time since their debut in 1968. To Zetchi this was a mediocre performance and with immediate eff ect, he has pointed out the need to return to their glory days. Zetchi replaces Raouraoua who declined to run for another term in offi ce.

Th e latter will be remembered for his role in petitioning Fifa to alternate the eligibility statutes to allow players with an African origin that have been capped at the youth levels to switch international allegiance at a senior level.

Several players across the continent have benefi tted from this including recent examples like Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast), Alex Iwobi (Nigeria), Sofi ane Boufal (Morocco) and Kevin Prince Boateng (Ghana) among others.