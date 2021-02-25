Ortom, Bala’s clash over herdsmen not fundamental – El-Rufai
Kaduna state governor Nasir El-rufai, said the disagreement between the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom and his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed over the activities of the herdsmen was not a ...
Nasarawa govt spends N15bn to construct 3,612 classroom blocks
Nasarawa state government, Wednesday, said it has spent over N15 billion for construction and remodelling of classroom blocks in primary and junior secondary schools in the state in the last ...
Jos residents applaud deputy speaker, Wase for constructing roads, boreholes
Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Ahmad Idris Wase, has been described as a worthy ambassador. The accolade was showered by some residents of Jos, the Plateau State capital, ...
Ndigbo Youth condemns Adeyemi’s comment against Ikpeazu, demands apology
A socio-political group, the Ndigbo Youth Parliament, has condemned the statement credited to the Senator representing Kogi West, Senator Smart Adeyemi, in which the Senator called Abia state governor, Okezie ...
APC group decries ‘marginalisation’
An All Progressives Congress (APC) support group in the North-central zone, Presidential Support Group (PSG), has decried what it referred to as ‘marginalisation’ in the affairs of the party. The ...
Kano okays N1.2bn for additional works on Cancer Centre
The Kano state Executive Council has approved the release of N1, 235, 777, 282.70 billion being the revised estimated cost for additional works that involves the construction of concrete roof ...
N2billion Fraud: Court dismisses Maina’s request for fresh bail
The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, refused to grant fresh bail to the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Taskforce Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina. Ruling on the matter, ...
Banditry: YALI sensitises Bauchi students on drug abuse
Worried by the worsening security problems posed by bandits and kidnappers in the northern part of the country, a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) Youth African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has organized ...
Meat scarcity looms as cattle dealers begin strike today
Cattle and Foodstuff dealers under the aegis of Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN), will today commence nationwide strike following the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum ...
The story of physical infrastructure being given a boost in Taraba state as well as other development indicators taking a ...
As the federal government seeks to address insecurity through linkage of mobile telecommunications lines with National Identity Number (NIN), ABDULRAHEEM ...
Pains of telecom traders over suspension of SIM registration
The urgent desire for peaceful coexistence has moved Governor Simon Lalong to reconstitute inter- religious council to coordinate the peaceful ...
Apology for usage of wrong picture of Mr. Ojonimi Friday lmaji
Our attention has been drawn to the online publication of February 11, 2021 which erroneously carried the picture of Mr. Ojonimi Friday lmaji instead of that of the late Pastor ...
Poverty alleviation: SMEDAN boss tells Nigerians to patronize made-in Nigeria products
The director-general of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN, Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda has encouraged Nigerians to patronize made-in Nigeria products. The Director General noted that ...
United Capital doubles income, proposes 70k dividend
Pan-African financial and investment services group, United Capital Plc has announced its audited results for the full year ended December 31, 2020, recording double-digit growth across all its major income ...