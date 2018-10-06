Farmers in Borno smile to bank as security situation improves
Ekiti primary: Bamidele defeats incumbent, secures APC senatorial ticket
Update: Uncertainty as PDP picks Presidential Candidate, APC adjusts convention time
APC primaries: Gov. Yari dares NWC, calls supporters out for protest
Happening now :APC NWC dissolves Zamfara exco

Farmers in Borno smile to bank as security situation improves

Farmers in Borno have expressed optimism on bumper harvests this cropping season, in view of improvement on security of lives and property in the state. They also commended the military, Borno State Government and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) for ...
Ekiti primary: Bamidele defeats incumbent, secures APC senatorial ticket

Former Lagos State Information Commissioner, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, has emerged the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State for Ekiti Central Senatorial District. The former Federal lawmaker defeated the incumbent senator, Fatimat Raji-Rasaki, to emerge victorious ...
Update: Uncertainty as PDP picks Presidential Candidate, APC adjusts convention time

No fewer than 12 Presidential Aspirants jostling to become Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer ahead of 2019 general elections are about now making final minute consultations before their primary election gets underway in Portharcourt, Rivers state capital. Already, there ...
Saudi Arabia targets $600b Sovereign Wealth Fund

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the kingdom’s main sovereign wealth fund (PIF) will surpass its target of increasing its financial clout to $600 billion by 2020, as part of the efforts to wean economy off oil. “We ...
APC primaries: Gov. Yari dares NWC, calls supporters out for protest

Gov. Abdul’aziz of Zamfara, on Friday called out his supporters for a peaceful protest over the decision of the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to cancel the party’s governorship primaries held on Wednesday. “I am calling on ...
FIFA suspends Sierra Leone from football activities

FIFA has suspended the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) with immediate effect, due to government interference in soccer affairs, the sport’s world governing body said on Friday. FIFA’s decision came after it wrote to the African country’s sports minister expressing ...
Benue: Unending intrigues over Paris Club refunds

DANIEL AGBO writes on the seeming endless controversy over payment of N14.98bn Paris Club Refund and withdrawal of same by the federal government, consequently generating anxiety, among other issues in the state Recently, the Benue state government received the final ...
Older Persons Day: Government dithers on senior citizens centre

‘KUNLE ADEBAJO writes that two years after President Muhammadu Buhari the Senior Citizens Centre Bill into law the centre is yet to be established as Nigeria joined the rest of the world to celebrate International Day of Older Persons, on ...
Making vulnerable persons, widows’ healthcare priority in Ebonyi

Recently, Ebonyi state Governor, Engineer David Umahi, excited the elderly and widows in the state, when he told hundreds of them at a public ceremony organized for widows, that his second term in office will put premium on the healthcare ...
Just Happening: Again, Suspected Herdsmen invade another Plateau community at night, kill 19 People

Suspected herdsmen have reportedly murdered 19 people a community known as Ariri Village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. The herdsmen attacked the village on Wednesday night and shot the victims while they were asleep, emerging report indicates ...
Why we backed down on threat to return home-Kuchingoro IDPs

Some months back, in the midst of hunger and bleak future some residents of the Internally Displaced Person’s (IDPs) Camp in Kuchingoro, a suburb of the FCT, had threatened to leave the camp en-mass for their respective homes regardless of ...
No vacancy in AMAC chairmanship seat – Aide

As the countdown to the 2019 general elections gathers momentum, the Press Secretary to Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, Chairman Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Comrade Dayo Lawal has said that the efforts of his boss to fast-track development in the ...
Army assures farmers of food security

The Nigerian Army has assured rice farmers and millers of food security in the country. The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, gave the assurance yesterday during a visit by members of the Rice ...
19 killed in fresh Plateau attack

By Muhammad Tanko Shittu Jos At least 19 people were reportedly killed in another attack on Ariri illagege hinterland of Bassa local government area of Plateau state. The attack was said to have occurred on Wednesday night when people were ...
Saudi Arabia targets $600b Sovereign Wealth Fund

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the kingdom’s main sovereign wealth fund (PIF) will surpass its target of increasing its financial clout to $600 billion by 2020, as part of the efforts to ...
Defunct Skye Bank: Finance minister wants CBN, NDIC to prosecute directors

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) to investigate and prosecute directors that led to the collapse of the defunct Skye ...
2019: W4W sets pace for women aspirants, others

As preparations towards the 2019 general elections goes into full swing with the sale of nomination forms by political parties to aspirants, Women4Women, FCT Chapter, has set the pace for female aspirants with the recent ...
Islam influenced my job choice

Khuraira Musa, is the CEO of Khuraira Cosmetics. She is a US based internationally¬ renowned makeup entrepreneur and celebrity makeup artist. Her story is that of grass to grace. In this interview with ADAM ALQALI, ...
