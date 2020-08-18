‌Kuje council to begin collection of tenement rates

The Kuje area council in the FCT says it will soon begin the collection of tenement rates to enhance the council’s internally generated revenue (IGR) in order to fast track for development of the area.

Chairman of Kuje area council, Alhaji Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo, made this known in Kuje during a town hall meeting with stakeholders and officials of the Department of Area Council, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) over the weekend.

He said the tenement rates, if properly harnessed, would bring about infrastructural development and job creation in the area council.

Sabo said suspension had been earlier placed on the collection of tenement rates in the councils but has now been lifted, and collection will resume soon.

The chairman appealed to members of the public to make all payments to the appropriate quarters and visit the council for any clarifications.

‎He said the area councils were asked to make necessary submissions to the National Assembly with a view to studying and harmonising grey areas as well as proffering lasting solutions to the impasse.