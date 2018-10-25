‎Dasugate: Ex-Taraba acting gov, minister, others ducked

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission yesterday arraigned former
acting Governor of Taraba state, Sani Abubakar Danlandi, former
Minister of Labour and Productivity, Joel Danlami Ikenya, and former
Speaker of the state Assembly, Mark Useni at the Federal High Court,
Jalingo.
Danlandi is currently the governorship candidate of the All
Progressives Congress in the state.
Sources said that the anti corruption agency has perfected it
investigation and filed charges against the trio at the Federal High
Court Jalingo.
The three politicians would have been charged today but for the
absence of the former acting governor and the governorship candidate
of the All Progressives Congress, Taraba state.
Counsel to the former acting governor, Barr Yakubu Maikasua applied
for an adjournment to enable the anti graft agency arraign the
defendants jointly.
Barr Maikasua argued that his client was not properly served the court
process. Both counsel to Senator Joel Ikenya, Barr Festus Idepefo and
that of Mark Useni, did not object to the motion just as counsel to
EFCC, Barr. Ahmed Muntaka.
Presiding judge, Justice Stephen Dominic Pam, adjoined the matter to
5th of December 2018 to enable Sani to be present in court.
Be the first to comment