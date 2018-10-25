‎Dasugate: Ex-Taraba acting gov, minister, others ducked

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission yesterday arraigned former

acting Governor of Taraba state, Sani Abubakar Danlandi, former

Minister of Labour and Productivity, Joel Danlami Ikenya, and former

Speaker of the state Assembly, Mark Useni at the Federal High Court,

Jalingo.

Danlandi is currently the governorship candidate of the All

Progressives Congress in the state.

Sources said that the anti corruption agency has perfected it

investigation and filed charges against the trio at the Federal High

Court Jalingo.

The three politicians would have been charged today but for the

absence of the former acting governor and the governorship candidate

of the All Progressives Congress, Taraba state.

Counsel to the former acting governor, Barr Yakubu Maikasua applied

for an adjournment to enable the anti graft agency arraign the

defendants jointly.

Barr Maikasua argued that his client was not properly served the court

process. Both counsel to Senator Joel Ikenya, Barr Festus Idepefo and

that of Mark Useni, did not object to the motion just as counsel to

EFCC, Barr. Ahmed Muntaka.

Presiding judge, Justice Stephen Dominic Pam, adjoined the matter to

5th of December 2018 to enable Sani to be present in court.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.