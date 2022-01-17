𝑴𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒎𝒊’𝒔 m𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒔 𝒊𝒏 2021 (2)





Continued from previous edition

𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 l𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 o𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

One of the major responsibilities of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice consist in counseling the state in all legal matters. It has the major role of promoting and enhancing justice for all, the rule of law and good governance.

2021 was a remarkable year in the justice sector in the country. Malami gave sound and qualitative legal opinions to President Muhammadu Buhari, especially in the areas economy, politics, health sector, security, signing of mutual agreements, memoranda of understanding and international cooperation. But for some of his sound legal views on issues, especially, on sensitive matters, the country may have found itself in chaos.

𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 c𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭 s𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 f𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

The Covid-19 pandemic forced many countries around the world to adopt a new way of doing things which were never envisaged before. One of them is the introduction of virtual court sitting in the country through collaborative efforts with relevant local and international stakeholders.

Virtual Court Sitting Facilities, the first of its kind was commissioned in Correctional Centre in Kuje, Abuja, last year by Malami.

According to Malami, the deployment of a virtual court sitting technology in correctional facilities was aimed at ensuring speedy dispensation of justice and decongestion of custodial centres in the country.

“It would also eliminate the issue of difficulties in conveying the inmates to court and would further ensure the safety and security of the inmates and law enforcement officers. We are no longer constrained by mobility, space and time in the justice delivery on account of accommodation of the virtual court sitting facilities and deployment of incidental technology,” Malami said.

𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 e𝐧𝐝 c𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

Another milestone achievement lauded by Nigerians was the determination of Malami to support and address crises at Lake Chad Region as Nigeria vowed to partner in the collaborative efforts to see to the end of the multidimensional crises facing the Lake Chad Basin states.

While receiving a delegation of the United Nations and Lake Chad Basin Commission who were in Nigeria for a high-level political advocacy visit, Malami noted with dismay that judging from the security challenges presently confronting Nigeria and some of the Lake Chad Basin States, several lives have been lost, including the lives of soldiers and millions of dollars of properties have been either vandalised or completely destroyed.

𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐢𝐧 O𝐩𝐞𝐧 G𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩

The level of transparency in the sector made the Buhari administration top global ranking in Open Government Partnership, OGP.Nigeria won the global award announced in Seoul, South Korea, at the opening ceremony of the Summit of OGP member countries. Nigeria beat other countries in Africa and the Middle East that are implementing the OGP.The review tracked and assessed milestones achieved by the Nigerian government in setting up a Beneficial Ownership registry to end anonymous companies in the country, a statement by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation coordinated the activities of Open Government Partnership.

𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 g𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 c𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 a𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐬 r𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲

The government, through the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice was able to build Global Consensus on Assets Recovery.

Malami, during the ninth session of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt, last year, said with support from the 19 countries across different continets of the globe, Nigeria got support in its submitted draft resolution entitled “Enhancing access to and the use of Beneficial Ownership Information to facilitate the identification, recovery and return of assets “, to further highlight the importance of beneficial ownership transparency.Malami said significant progress has been recorded in the efforts to combat corruption in Nigeria.

”We have continued to make significant progress in our efforts to prevent and combat corruption, block leakages and recover our stolen assets” Malami said.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝟏𝟖,𝟑𝟖𝟖 m𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬

As of a week to 2022, being a workaholic Malami received and treated 18,388 mails last year. The total mails received from government agencies from January to December 2021 were 5,719, while 5,031 mails were received from law firms, 6,478 mails from private individuals and 1,160 from civil society organisations.

A point of interest associated with the volumes of the mails treated is the fact that in addition to the quantum, enormity of the mails received and treated, the opinions, decisions and actions of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice arising from the mails have translated into major policy impact on the position of federal government relating to justice sector reform, security, economy and the fight against corruption, among others, in the country.

𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐢 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝟕𝟗 h𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 a𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬

The reward for hardworking could translate into honours, awards, commendations and recognitions. In 2021 alone, no fewer than 79 organisations and corporate bodies conferred award of honour for patriotic service, humanitarian intervention and nation building to Malami. The nominations for the awards and honours received are a testimony to Malami’s selflessness and relentless commitment to public interest, rule of law and dispassionate approach to dispensation and administration of justice in the country.

The organisations comprised of national and international institutions from governmental, non-governmental organizations, anti-corruption and forensic investigation bodies, professional associations, student unions, media-based groups and traditional institutions.

In their separate letters, the organisations said they consider Malami for his landmark achievements and successes recorded in carrying out national assignments especially the fight against corruption.

𝐄𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚’𝐬 p𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 i𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 p𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬

Malami played very crucial roles in protecting Nigeria’s public interest. Many governmental institutions attested to the inspiring strive of Malami in ensuring that Nigeria’s public interest is always protected in all transactions. This was described as a demonstration of realisation of the essence of governance.

Also in this regards was the inauguration of the Committee to checkmate illegally refined petroleum products recovered around the creeks of Niger Delta.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 j𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 c𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 v𝐮𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬

In addition to the fact that Malami worked assiduously to address the issues of Sex and Gender Based Violence, another remarkable Milestone was the inauguration `Justice for Children Coordination Forum committee’.

While maintains that the Federal Government remains dedicated to improve children’s access to child-friendly justice system, Malami said through age and gender-sensitive juvenile justice mechanisms and alternatives to detention for children on the move and vulnerable children, the Nigeria child would benefit from the child-friendly justice sector. Still many steps were taken by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to address the issues juveniles in the Nigerian Correctional Centres.

From the above, it is evident that 2021 was an eventful year, especially, in the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

Malami proved to have judiciously utilized the year by being patriotically committed to marvelous and remarkable activities in a bid to enhance nation building and better fortune of our dear nation.

Dr Gwandu writes from Abuja.

