$1.3bn Zungeru power turbine ready in January – Project manager

The first turbine of $1.3 billion Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project will be commissioned in January next year, Deputy Project Manager of the plant, Li Xiao Ming, has disclosed.

He said It is expected that the plant will add 700 Mega Watts of electricity to the national grid.

In a statement made available to journalist in Abuja on Thursday, Xiao Ming, said the first turbine which will generate 175 Mega Watts of electricity will be commissioned in January 2022, adding that the second turbine which will also generate 175 Mega Watts of electricity is expected to be commissioned in March, 2022, while the third turbine is expected to be commissioned in June, 2022 while the fourth, which is the last is expected to come on stream in December next year.

The Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project is a 700 megawatts (940,000hp) hydroelectric power plant under construction in Niger state, Nigeria.

When completed, it will be the second largest hydroelectric power project in the country behind the 760 megawatts (1,020,000 hp) Kainji hydroelectric power project.

Industry experts also described it as one of the biggest power projects in Africa to secure preferential loan facility from the Export-Import Bank (Exim Bank) of China.

Speaking further on the project, the Deputy Project Manager said the project is estimated to generate 2.64 billion kWh of electricity annually which according to him will meet close to 10 percent of Nigeria’s total domestic energy needs.

In addition to generation of electricity, he said the plant will also provide flood control, irrigation as well as water supply and fish breeding facilities to host communities and beyond and is expected to provide employment opportunities to more than 2,000 people during the peak construction period.

“Sinohydro Electric Power Project is the contractor handling the construction of 700mw electricity in Zungeru, Niger state. The project which started sometimes in 2013 with contract sum of $1.3 billion is at the moment 95% completion stage,” he stated.

