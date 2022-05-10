1.45m candidates so far sat for 2022 UTME, says JAMB 

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) commenced on a very commendable note, hinting that about 1.4 million candidates have so far taken the examination across the 36 states of the federation.

This was disclosed to Blueprint Monday by the Board’s head of publicity and protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin. He said some examination towns and centres have completed their own allotted number of candidates for the year while the results of sessions already taken would be released to the respective candidates soon.

“However, the release of these results is with a caveat that after previewing the CCTV footage of the conduct of the examination, the result of any candidate found wanting would be withdrawn if it had been released or withheld if not yet released,” Dr Fabian said.

Benjamin further revealed that as the examination progressed, the board found that there had been no significant concerns as the reports coming in from the states established the veracity of the reports earlier received from the various centre accreditation teams.

“The Board reiterates its zero tolerance for examination infractions and urged candidates to conduct themselves properly and follow all laid-down rules guiding the Board’s examination.”

