1.5m PVCs uncollected in Lagos – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that no fewer than 1.5m permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected in Lagos.

This was stated by the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sam Olumekun, yesterday.

The Resident Commissioner stated this in Lagos at the stakeholders/town hall meeting held in collaboration with the private sector and the Nigerian Policing Programme.

Already, Olumekun disclosed that the total number of registered voters in Lagos State stands at 6,609,115 and included the 700,000 newly registered voters.

The REC said the commission would apart from taking into consideration the new registrants creates additional voting points ahead of the 2019 election.

According to him, the state currently has 8, 462 polling units; 3, 667 voting points; 245 wards and 62 political parties which would participate in the elections.

Given the huge number of uncollected PVCs, he assured that the commission would extend PVC collection at ward level while registered voters can still continue to collect the card, saying, “Collection of PVC will continue until shortly before the election”, he assured.

