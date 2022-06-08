1.5m Zamfara indigenes get COVID-19 vaccine 

No fewer than 1,517,119 million people have received COVID-19 vaccine in Zamfara state from inception to date.

This was revealed by the Programme Manager, Zamfara state Health Care Board, Mustafa Aliyu, while presenting a paper at a one-day workshop organised by the board for journalists in the state Tuesday.

Aliyu said 853,392 people have received the first dose; 555,509 received the second dose; while 107,209 people have received the booster dose.

Aliyu said with this development, only 33% of the people of the state have so far received the vaccine.

He stated that efforts were being made to cover 70% of the people of the state before the end of September.

“We are trying to ensure that 70% of the people of the state receive the vaccine before the end of September this year,” he said.

He called on the people of the state to use the opportunity and report to any of the COVID-19 vaccine centres in order to receive the vaccine free.

