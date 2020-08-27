1.7m voters ready for Edo polls as INEC distributes non-sensitive materials



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that it has received, and equally distributed most of the non-sensitive materials for the Edo state governorship election.

The commission also said a total of one million, seven hundred and thirty five nine hundred and ten (1,735,910) people have collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in readiness for the September 19 governorship election.

This is out of 2, 210,534 people that registered as at 2019.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem, who stated this on Thursday while welcoming members of Inter Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) said 483,868 pvcs yet to be collected by their owners. According to Sinikiem, there are 2,627 polling units as well as 1,892 voting points across the 18 local governments in the state while there are 192 Registration Area Centres (RACs) .

While urging the ICCES to closely monitor the ongoing political campaigns in the state with a view to discussing any issue or incidence especially threats of violence at the meeting.



He told ICCES that the commission has commenced series of trainings preparing staff and other stakeholders for the election.

“We have trained various categories of our staff for the election, ranging from management staff, Electoral Officers, Assistant Electoral Officers (AEOs) etc.

“With the support of some of our donor partners, some security agents have also been trained on their operations of providing security within the context of Covid 19.

“The training of Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs) is slated for 31st August- 1st September, 2020, while that of Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers is slated for September 3 to 5, 2020.



“The training of Collation Officers will take place on September 16 to 17, 2020. I urge relevant security agencies to monitor these trainings to enable us pick the best adhoc staff that will conduct the election.

“I also wish to state that we have received most of our non-sensitive materials for the election. We have equally distributed the ones we have received to the electoral officers of the 18 local government areas.”