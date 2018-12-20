1.9m PVC replacement, transfer requests pending – Yakubu 

Fifty nine days to the 2019 general elections the Independent National

Electoral Commission (INEC) has said 1, 948, 710 requests for replacement of damaged/ defaced Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) as well as those for intra and inter-state transfers, were still being processed by the commission.

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, made the disclosure at the Nigeria Police/Stakeholders’ Security Summit, yesterday in Abuja.

Speaking at the summit with the theme: Election Security: Collaboration Between The Nigeria Police and Other Stakeholders Towards The Success of the 2019 General Elections, Yakubu assured that the PVCs for these prospective voters would be ready at by the end of the year.

According to him, “All PVCs for fresh registrants have been printed and delivered to the states and the FCT for collection in local government offices for now.

“However, the 1.178, 793 requests for the replacement of damaged, defaced or lost PVCs, as well as 769, 917 for intra and inter-state transfers, are being processed.

“The PVCs for this category of voters, will be delivered to the states

by the end of this year.”

On how prepared the commission was for the forthcoming elections, Yakubu said: “I wish to assure you that the INEC has gone far with the

preparations for the election. We have already implemented six out of the fourteen activities”.

