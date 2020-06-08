1 dead, 3 injured as OPC factions clash in Osun

One Bolaji Owolewa, Sunday died in the melee between the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and a breakaway faction, Oodua People’s Congress Initiative (OPCI) in Ikoyi, Osun state.

Four people had sustained injury from machete cuts during the clash between the opposing factions of the OPC.

It was gathered that the clash occurred around 8:00pm on Sunday when the two factions engaged in fights, causing panic in the community.

Reason for the clash could not be ascertained as residents said the two factions had always been at loggerheads whenever they meet.

Those injured are: Niyi Odewale, Bolaji Owolewa, Tajudeen Adebayo and Oyeniran Ajagbe.

But, Owolewa was confirmed dead at Oluyoro Catholic Hospital, Apomu, where they were taken to.

Residents of the town said the issue would have gone beyond control but for the quick intervention of security operatives.

The Police Public Relation officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident Monday. She said investigation is still ongoing, stating that the police would ensure that the perpetrators do not go scot free.