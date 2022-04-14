1 dead as police, gunmen clash in Anambra

Anambra state Police Command, Thursday, foiled an attempt by unknown gunmen to attack a Divisional Police headquarters at Nteje, Oyi local government area.

Sources said the gun duel which lasted between 2.30 to 3am led to killing of one of the gunmen while others escaped.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed that during the exchange, the operatives recovered one type O6 rifle, one magazine and fifty- three live ammunition of 5.56mm and charms.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng, led the crack squad, when responding to the distress call as the station came under attack by the deadly gang. The Police Operatives decisively dealt with the assailants. During the gun duel, one of the gunmen was neutralise and due to the superior fire of the Police Operatives made the assailants fled the scene.

“The station was secured and all police operatives and arms are intact. CP Echeng while reiterating that the Command will not relent in delivering on its mandate on protection of life and properties, commended the Officers and Men of the Command for their perseverance and painstaking efforts to weed out all criminal elements in the state,” he stated.



