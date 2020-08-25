Jigawa: 1 dead, several houses, farmlands washed away by flood

One person was killed and several farmlands as well as houses were washed away by flood at Malamawa and Gangara in Birninkudu local government area of Jigawa state.

The affected villages washed away by a torrential rainfall were Samamiya, Baaldu, Malamawan gangaran respectively.

A middle aged father of two was also swept away by the flood in his farm.

The down pour ‎also rendered several people homeless at Malamawan Gangara village after their mud houses were affected and later collapsed.

At Malamawa gangaran village, an estimated 150 households were destroyed while farmlands worth millions were also destroyed at Babaldu.

A resident of the area Ali Muhammad said the area has never experienced such disaster since August 2007 when a similar flood swept away houses and farmlands.

The chairman of Birnin Kudu local government area, Alhaji Wada Faka‎ told our reporter that the council is assessing the disaster caused by the flood while assuring that all necessary support would be made to the victims.