1 killed as Customs apprehend smuggled military truck – Official

One person was killed on Wednesday when Customs officials tried to intercept a smuggled truck, an official said.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) eventually impounded the military truck smuggled into Nigeria through Ebute community along Ilaro-Oja border town situated in Yewa-South local government area of Ogun state.

The Ogun customs spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, disclosed this to journalists in a press statement. He said the interception of the truck followed a routine patrol based on credible intelligence.

“Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun Command, on routine patrol based on credible intelligence at about 0830 hours, trailed a military truck smuggled into Nigeria and kept at Ebute Community,” Mr. Maiwada said.

He explained that in an attempt to secure the said vehicle, some members of the community mobilised themselves by blocking the access road and started pelting personnel of the customs with stones,

bottles, cutlasses, sticks and other dangerous items.

“Considering the implication of such truck to national security, our officers resisted and called for reinforcement to cordon the area for the safe evacuation of the truck. Unfortunately, during the encounter, one of the hoodlums was shot at the upper part of his leg (pelvic girdle) and consequently died.”

The command’s spokesperson said normalcy has since been restored, with the intervention of police and military personnel, adding that the truck has been secured at the Customs House, Abeokuta, for further investigation.

“Finally, we wish to commend the patriotic role of our sister agencies, traditional leaders, eminent personalities and some host communities who have always partnered with us in our quest to effectively secure our nation,” he said.

