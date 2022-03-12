10 easy steps to writing a book review

Going online for a review to check out whether something you are going to dive into will meet your expectations is standard practice nowadays. Of course, books are no stranger to reviews either. The official mission of writing your own review is about helping other people to decide whether they should spend their time on that particular experience or maybe it’s better to give up on the idea. On the other hand, for you personally, reviewing a book is a perfect way to reflect on all those pages you read to really sort the wheat from the chaff.

Still, a book review is not a kind of text a beginner could treat without a reasonable amount of fear and intimidation. In fact, it may seem easier to write a book than a review on one when you don’t know where to start. Luckily, we have prepared the list of 10 steps you are super welcome to follow to write your best book review from scratch.

Step #1: Mind your audience

Before heading on to actually writing your book review, it is vital to consider its final destination. Think carefully of where this review is supposed to go, and the outcomes of such analysis will help you decide on its flesh and blood. Is it a review for a college website meant for other students, or a broader audience reachable through Goodreads, for example? The audience determines everything: length, style, degree of detail, and, most importantly, the extent of sophistication of your review (should it wear pearls and a silk veil or a simple string bracelet would go).

Step #2: Bread-and-butter summary

Your next step is writing a summary. Regardless of what your point is here (whether a book is a waste of time or deserves every ounce of attention), a coherent impartial summary is a must for every book review. At this stage, all you need is to write a story straight without going into too much detail and avoiding personalized approaches. We can call a summary a low-maintenance part as it only takes describing the story in a nutshell. However, it has got its hidden rock.

Step #3: Of the spoiler alert you beware

Imagine if somebody who has already seen “Star Wars” told someone who hasn’t that Darth Vader is … Oops, spoiler alert! You already see the idea, right? As nobody wants to know about the Lord of Sith’s family connections before watching the movie, Othello and Desdemona should receive a chance for a happy ending before someone gets suffocated. Anyway, book reviews are not there to tell stories’ fortunes. Every reader must have a chance to enjoy an undisturbed charm of suspense which every good book has surely got. As a reviewer, your job is to acknowledge that goodness.

Step #4: Relax. Take it easy

No need to sound robotic when writing a book review. That genre of writing is located somewhere in-between an academic essay, an advertisement commercial, and a conversation with a best friend. Treat your book review as a work where the main assignment is to communicate your opinion in a humane and open-minded way.

Step #5: Make it bullet-proof

The next important point to note when writing a review is that every point you make has to come with proof. Regardless, whether you praise a writer’s command of English with those exquisite metaphors or reprove them of lacking historical fact-checking, it’s equally important to prove your opinion. Give quotes and provide examples (still, no spoilers) to withstand the attack of accusations in talking cheap thrills if anything goes wrong…

Step #6: Get emotional

Do you dream of an electric ship? If the answer is no, there is a decent chance that you are not an Android. Hence, you surely should confirm your belonging to humankind by adding emotions to your book review! Often, when seeking a new book to read, we are up to a certain experience, not a certain plot or genre. That is why sharing your insights about the book’s custom magic is so precious.

Step #7: Give some background

Now that you have already made it right with the vital details, it’s time to step back and take a slightly different perspective. Specifically, it is time to talk about the book’s secret kitchen. But what if there is no such room for your book? Don’t worry. The chances are close to nada. Every book hides the secrets of how it was written behind the curtains. Wouldn’t you like to open it? Be free to do some research and wake your latent paparazzi for the weal of your book review’s soul.

Step #8: Do not compare

When writing a book review, it’s good to put it in the “big literature” context by using analogs. Seeing is believing, they say. Sure, potential readers did not see read the book you are talking about, but they may have read other similar ones. Let the books that, per your opinion, share some common features with the book you are reviewing, keep it company. For example, tell about writers’ language concordance or the same type of humor. This way, your potential reader will be able to “see” what you mean instead of making shaky guesses.

Step #9: Tricks of the translation

The main character is supposed to be joking, but you don’t buy it? The problem may be hidden in a crooked translation. Unless a writer of the book you have chosen for review comes from the USA or Great Britain, most probably you will be dealing with a translated text, not an original one. In the meantime, translation plays a crucial role in presenting a book by a foreign author. Hence, choosing an apt translation is key to “buying” a book and all its jokes. No wonder choosing the right translation may be a tall order, and evaluating the one you have encountered is highly recommended.

Step #10: Hear my roar

Finally, when writing a book review, be free to express your opinion confidently, even if it is not favoring. Do not be afraid to be inconvenient or look like a fake expert. The important thing is that your point of view is authentic; hence it deserves to be heard. Express your opinion loudly, like Lannisters. Or Starks. No pressure.

We hope you have found our guide of 10 steps to writing a book review quite useful. We wish you luck with your book review or any paper you are on currently.