10 injured in Zamfara as NURTW, Fire Service clash

Members of the National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW), Zamfara state branch allegedly attacked staff of the state Fire Service Wednesday in Gusau the state capital.

During the clash, ten staff of state Fire Service were seriously injured and were rushed to Yariman Bakura Specialists Hospital in Gusau for medical treatment.

Among those injured was the state Director of the Service, Abdullahi Jibo Dauran.

Briefing newsmen at Amenity ward of Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital Gusau, the state commissioner of works Alhaji Rabiu Garba described the incident as devastating, stressing that steps have been taken by the state government on the issue.

He said already the ministry had briefed the state Acting Governor Sen. Hassan Nasiha on the matter for further action.

“Indeed what NURTW did on the staff of our state fire service staff is unfortunate and government will not condone such barbaric acts”. He said

Meanwhile, in an interview with newsmen on his sick bed, Dauran lamented that the members of the NURTW invaded their premises with three buses led by their state chairman Hamisu Kasuwar Daji directing them to attack their personnel.

He said directed his personnel lock the gate but the union members overpowered them and started beating them with sticks and cutlasses leaving ten people wounded including himself.