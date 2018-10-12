10 suffer burns in Abuja gas explosion

No fewer than eleven people suffered various degrees of burns from a gas explosion that occurred at Rosy Restaurant Area 11 on Wednesday in Abuja.

The victims who were immediately rushed to Asokoro general hospital suffered about 50 degree burns.

A pregnant woman, who simply identified herself as Ajayi works at the restaurant, she said that they were all going about their normal businesses when the gas suddenly exploded.

Ajayi, who is in her first trimester, said that she needed to go for scanning to ascertain the condition of her baby.

The explosion affected her face, legs and hands.

She was, however, attended to by the hospital management to know if she would be transferred to where she would be given a better treatment.

Another attendant at the restaurant and one of the victims of the explosion, Rachael Awu, said she was attending to her duty when the explosion rocked the restaurant.

“I was serving customers and as I looked back, I just heard the explosion.

‘‘The fire started from the back of the restaurant where one of the cylinders was stationed.

I was facing outside and when I tried to look back, I saw fire from the explosion.

‘‘One of the gas cylinders was stationed outside the restaurant in the open space, and there is another gas inside where we used to put meat.’’ Another victim, who simply identified himself as Promise, said the explosion was sudden, adding that he was attending to customers when he heard a loud noise.

Promise suffered some degrees of injuries on his two hands and a partial burn on his face.

“I went to carry sachet water when the gas exploded; as I turned back the fire was already burning my hands,” he said.

A worker at the restaurant whose face was affected by the explosion, Rose Kenu said what happened was beyond explanation.

