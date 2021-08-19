100 APC members sue Buni, AGF, others, call for dissolution of committee





About 100 aggrieved members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Wednesday sued the party’s caretaker committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, describing the composition of the committee as illegal at the Federal High Court Abuja.

Others joined as co-defendant in the suit are the AGF, Abubakar Malami, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and others.

In the suit with No: FHC/ABJ/CS/938/ 2021, the members seek the dissolution of the 13 member Caretaker Committee and nullification of all their actions.

In an originating summons registered as well as a motion for interlocutory Injunction filed by their lawyer, Mr Samuel E. Irabor, on the August 18, 2021, the Plaintiffs are seeking a dissolution and nullification of all the actions of the APC caretaker committee.

Some of the grounds on which they premise their prayers are; “That the 13 members Caretaker Committee falls short of the constitutionally required 24 members spread across not less than two-third of the 36 States and the FCT for any governing body of a political party, whether substantive or acting, as stipulated under Section 223(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as altered).

“That the headship of the Caretaker Committee by a sitting Governor holding dual executive offices is prohibited by Section 183 of the 1999 Constitution and Article 17(4) of the APC Constitution, 2014 (as amended)

“That by Article 13(4)(xvi) of the APC Constitution, 2014 (as amended) only the National Working Committee rather than the NEC of the party can constitute a Caretaker Committee in whatever form, nature or guise.

“That the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, who administered oath of office on Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State as purported Caretaker Chairman lacks the powers to do so under any provision of the APC Constitution, 2014 (as amended) as he is neither a member of the National Working Committee or even a member of the NEC of the APC.”

Meanwhile, a date is yet to be fixed for the hearing and a Judge has not been assigned to the case.