100 aspirants contested in Yobe APC primaries – Returning officer

The All Progressives Congress APC in Yobe state has said about 100 aspirants contested in the just concluded Senate, House of Representatives and State Assembly primaries in the state.

This was disclosed by the APC returning officer in the state, Ambassador Dauda Danladi, while briefing newsmen yesterday on the outcome of the elections at Government House, Damaturu.

According to Danladi, there were a total of 4,950 delegates from 178 wards of the state that participated in the elections.

He further said the state governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam, who vied for Yobe East pulled 2,272 votes, the Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan, who represents Yobe North and Alhaji Ibrahim Bomoi, Yobe South, scored 1,690 and 1,336 votes, respectively.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, was among the successful candidates that picked APC tickets to contest for House of Representatives ticket.

While fielding questions from journalists on why the venue of the primaries for Gujba constituency was moved to the state capital, Dauda said there were little hitches and that the two aspirants agreed to conduct the election at a neutral ground.

The committee commended APC supporters and the co-opted members for conducting themselves peacefully throughout the elections and called on the aspirants with grievances to channel their cases to the committee.

