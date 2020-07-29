100 Jigawa communities to benefit from national cash transfer programme – Official

About 50 communities each from Gwiwa and Kaugama local government areas of Jigawa state are to benefit from house hold uplifting programme under the national cash transfer policy.

The communication officer, national cash transfer programme, Mr. Herry Tenner Ehde, stated this during the opening of a four day training of state and local government cash facilitators held in Dutse.



He said the two local government areas were selected as pilot scheme in order to start the program to provide livel hood support of eradicating poverty among vulnerable and poor people in the state.



In her remarks, the livelihood officer for national cash transfer office under Federal Ministry of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Mrs. Babatolu Mewa, said the aim of the program was to uplift the vulnerable and the poor in all the selected communities of the two local government areas as a pilot scheme by giving them five thousand naira each so as to boost their daily small businesses.

