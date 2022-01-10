100 Kogi Central youth, women empowered on fish production













Hundred youth and women from Okene and Ogori/Magongo local government areas of Kogi state have benefited from one week training on fishery, facilitated by Hon. Ahmed Tijani Damisa , the lawmaker representing Okene-Ogori/Magongo federal constituency in the House of Representatives.





The programme, which was held at Ebira Muslim Community College Okengwe (EMCCO) in Okene local government area of the state, was organised by the Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority in collaboration with Pure Diamond Consult Limited.





Declaring the one week training programme open on Saturday, the representative of Pure Diamond Consult Limited, Mr kelechi Eze, stated that the programme was part of the lawmaker’s campaign promises to alleviate the suffering of his constituents.





He pointed out that the only way people of influence could assist the less privileged in the society is through empowerment programme that would improve their standard of living.





Eze commended the sponsor for the good initiative, saying the programme would have direct impact on the people and cautioned them against diverting the starter packs for other uses.





In his remarks, the representative of Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority, Mallam Mohammed Abbakura, charged the participants to channel the funds made available to them into the fishery business, noting that with commitment they can make fortune out of the business.





The representative of the sponsor, Adams Ibrahim Kadoka, disclosed that each of the participants was empowered with fingerlings and N30, 000 to kick start fish production in their localities to improve the standard of living and as well employer of labour.

