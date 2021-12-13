100 pensioners died while waiting for entitlement – NUP

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has called on president Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) to pay her members their entitlements.



The union speaking with Journalists in Abuja also alleged that over 100 of her members died following the refusal of the Managing Director of FMBN, Arch Ahmed Musa Dangiwa.to pay their pension arrears.



The chairman of the union in FMBN, Comrade (Barr.) Ladipo Ani also told reporters that the Bank MD, Arch Dangiwa, outrightly refuse to obey a court judgment, as well as a directive (letter) from the Presidency, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and Federal Ministry of Finance; that mandated him to source and commence payment of the pensions arrears to the senior citizens.



“We want to bring to the notice of the President the decision of the Emperor in charge of FMBN affairs, the Managing Director, Arch. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa from Kastina, who is using the name of Mr. President to enslave us.”



Comrade Ladipo further said; “The Hon. Minister of Finance in a letter dated 7th June, 2021 with Ref. no. F6847/T/504 addressed to the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, advised as follows: i. FMBN to liquidate the assets of the defunct FMFL and make the required payment in respect of the judgement debt in the sum of N4,774,517,205.36, being the accumulated terminal benefit settlement, including 10 years outstanding pension and gratuities of the pensioners; and

“ii. FMBN to enroll pensioners and immediately commence payment of their monthly pension in line with the judgement sum of N41,096,700.24 per month.



“The Hon. Minister of Works and Housing in another letter dated 2nd August 2021, Ref. no. FMPW&H/LU/1133/2017/1/189 addressed to the Managing Director, the Hon. Minister directed the MD as foiiows: i. That the FMBN should liquidate the assets of the defunct FMFL and make up the required payment in respect of the judgement debt.



“ii. That the FMBN should enroii the FMFL pensioners and immediately commence payment of their monthly pension in line with the court judgement. iii. In furtherance to the above, the Hon. Minister hereby directs that FMBN should budget for their liability and work out agreeable modalities with the affected pensioners for the settlement of their benefits.



“In another letter from the Presidency addressed to this same MD, Arch. Ahmed a Dangiwa on the 26‘h October, 2021, he was chided for non-compliance ministerial directive that he should explore all internal mechanisms to e the lingering issue of unpaid accumulated pension benefits.



“In spite of all these directives from various quarters, it is highly disheartening that the MD who only pleaded for a little time to sort out things with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in a letter he personally signed together with the legal adviser, Mr. Y.A. Oaikhena dated 28th September, 2017 has refused to yield. Copies of all these letters are here made available for the press.



“On the strength of our letter of protest, the MD of FMBN, not even considering our age and status, has contacted the security agencies that we have threatened to kill him and to disrupt the activities of the bank, hence all the premises of FMBN is now under surveillance and some of our members are being haunted, \ shifting attention on legitimate demand which is now being criminalized.



“We therefore call on President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to please consider our plight and call the Managing Director to order and save us all from untimely death.”



On the court judgment, Comrade Oladipo said; “FMF pensioners instituted an action in 2007 and got judgement against FMBN that the issue of pension arrears payment is a constitutional one and not negotiable. When FMBN did not take any step to pay, the judgement was negotiable executed.



“Having realized that the arrears were mounting and other wages and entitlements denied, we had to engage the Secretary to the Government of the Federation during one of the COVID 19 sessions on the number of our members who have passed away due to lack of medical care. Although, he did not send any relief but he queried the managing Director of FMBN, Arch. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa who denied on that he was not owing any pension arrears despite the commitment in writing.”

