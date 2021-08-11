1000 pregnant women to benefit from Adeyemi’s health insurance scheme

As part of effort to minimise the high rate of maternal mortality in Kogi state, a lawmaker, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has launched a Healthcare Insurance scheme for 1000 pregnant women in western senatorial district of the state.

Senator Adeyemi while flagging off the scheme in Lokoja Wednesday said the scheme was to complement the effort of Governor Yahaya Bello who had earlier launched the scheme across the state to ensure that expectant mothers and children enjoy pre and post-natal health facilities.

He noted that the scheme was his modest contribution to safe motherhood, saying he had earmarked one thousand women across the zone to be the first beneficiaries.

The Senator added that before the end of the year, a similar scheme for the elderly from 70 years and above will be instituted to take care of their health.

Adeyemi assured the people that he will work assiduously to improve their well-being, and commended the state governor for his pragmatic approach to the development of infrastructures and all areas of the state economy.

In his speech, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Haruna, said the current administration was resolute to reduce maternal mortality rate through its various healthcare programmes and upgrade of health facilities.

Haruna who commended the lawmaker’s gesture, said the scheme would go a long way to reduce maternal mortality rate in Kogi state while calling on political office holders and well meaning indigenes of the state to support the health Insurance scheme to enable more people benefit from the scheme.

The Executive Secretary, Kogi State Health Insurance Agency, Dr. Adekunle Aledare, in his overview of the scheme, lamented that fifty 59 percent of pregnant women in Nigeria gave birth at home due to lack of money to finance their hospital bills.

He urged the beneficiaries to always visit the designated hospitals, saying the lawmaker has paid for the bills their ante-natal and surgical operation that would lead to childbirth.

He called on well meaning Kogi people to partner with the agency in order to reduce avoidable death as a result of childbirth.