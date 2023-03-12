10,000 jobs:  Reject Wike’s Greek gift, group tells Rivers youth 

Following the promise of 10,000 employment for Rivers people and promotion of civil servants in the state by Governor Nyesom Wike, the South South Youth lnitiative ( (SSYI) has called on Rivers people to reject the offer.

Briefing journalists in Port Harcourt, the president general of the group, Comrade Saviour lmeabe Oscar, described the offer by the governor as a Greek gift that should be discarded.

He said it is a ploy by the governor to buy back Rivers people after almost eight years of neglect.

The group said the governor has demonstrated that he does not love the people and urged Rivers youth and job seekers not to fall the gimmicks of the governor.

“Governor Wike does not have Rivers people at heart. He has also confirmed what we envisaged initially he was going to do this to score cheap political point.

“We are calling on Rivers youth, our mothers, fathers, our pensioners, civil servants, students in our tertiary institutions, our undergraduates and well meaning youth to please reject this offer because we are sure that the next governor would do better than Wike and his boys.

“We are very sure that the antics are just to play into the heart of the people because he knows that he has been rejected and his candidate, Sim Fubara is not accepted by Rivers people. This is just a way of trying to sell his boy, Fubara that is not sellable.”

The group wondered why the governor was rushing to make last minute employment and promotion after several failed promises and refusal to promote civil servants.

“Why now? Why is the governor offering a state he claims to love a Greek gift? Is it today that he is realising that the state civil servants have worked under him for almost right years without promotion?” The group asked.



