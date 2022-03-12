10,000 petty traders, PWDs to benefit from Osun govt N100 million grant



Osun state government has kicked off disbursement of N100million grant to 10,000 petty traders and People With Disabilities (PWDs).



The Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, who flagged off the distribution under the initiative tagged “Gbowoga,” at the Freedom Park, Osogbo, Friday, disclosed that the fund is a tripartite arrangement of the state government, office of the first lady, and a contractor, Peculiar Ultimate Concerns.



Oyetola who stated that the fund was to reduce poverty and improve standard of living of people, promised that the money would be credited directly to the account of each beneficiary.

“The sum of N100million will be distributed to 10,000 petty traders, artisans, and market women, groups, among others in the state to boost their businesses and reduce poverty level to the barest minimum.



“To increase the total GDP for income generation, financial growth and stability, our Administration has embarked on supporting women through direct cash interventions and capacity building,” Oyetola added.



The Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, Cooperatives and Empowerment, Dr Bode Olaonipekun, said plans are ongoing to ensure that the beneficiary get the money easily.



He explained that the money would be deposited in the wallet of the beneficiaries, saying “we don’t want people that will spend out of the money on transportation and logistics. When the wallet card is ready we will disburse the money in all 30 local government areas of the state.”



In her address, wife of the governor, Kafayat Oyetola, encouraged the beneficiaries to spend the money judiciously.