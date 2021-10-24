10,000 vulnerable Kogi citizens to access free quality healthcare

The Kogi state Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Haruna Audu, has said that 10,000 vulnerable residents of Kogi state would benefit from free quality healthcare services under the ‘BelloCare’ equity fund of Kogi State Health Insurance Agency (KGSHIA).



Dr. Audu who stated this at the flag-off ceremony of the health insurance benefits for the people of Ajaokuta local government area Saturday, said the 10,000 people is in addition to the 31, 491 vulnerable citizens already enrolled by the Federal Government’s Basic Health Care Fund (FGBHCF) across the state.

He said the gesture was part of BelloCare Health Insurance, one of the programmes aimed at taking quality healthcare to the people at the grassroots.



”Aside from the 31, 491 vulnerable people already enrolled by the Federal Government’s Basic Health Care Fund, the ‘BelloCare’ Programme is covering additional 10,000 vulnerable people across the state. It is a laudable move to ensure that low economic earners enjoy quality healthcare.



”In my capacity, I have been able to secure coverage for 50 persons in my constituency, to be registered under the BelloCare programme.

”This is to increase coverage for our people in our match towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage which is the utmost desire of this government,” he said.



He called on all well meaning sons and daughters of Kogi state to procure any of the available health insurance packages for their own people, especially to cushion the effect of the current wave of harsh economic downturn in the country.

He added that the government of Governor Yahaya Bello has done so much in improving the quality health care.