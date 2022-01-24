103 benefit from NDE’s Rep-loan scheme in Plateau

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) under its Agroc REP-LOAN scheme has empowered 103 Plateau residents with N100, 000 cash each.

NDE Director-General, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, while commenting on the significance of the scheme, said the projects were ongoing across the country.

Represented by Plateau state NDE coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Abdulazeez, Fikpo said the Rural Employment Promotion Department has through its Agricultural Enhancement Scheme, Community Based Agricultural Empowerment Scheme, Graduate Agricultural Employment Scheme and Sustainable Agricultural Development and Employment Scheme, been empowering citizens of Nigeria.

He said: “The unemployed youths should key into NDE data bank to be at an advantage position, the federal government announces employment, they would be among the first to be considered.”

In her goodwill message, NDE representative from the headquarters, Anne Ita, urged the beneficiaries to use the funds judiciously adding that other schemes from the Directorate would continue throughout the federation.

On her part, the Head of Department Rural Employment Program (REP) in the state, Mrs Asabe Lassa, called on the beneficiaries to manage the loans as prescribed by NDE and promised to follow up and track it.

Some of the beneficiaries of the scheme commended the programme as it would enable them to become self-sufficient and eventually contribute their quota to the state and country’s socio-economic development.