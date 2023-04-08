10th Assembly: North Central nominates Gagdi for Speaker

The lawmaker representing Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke federal constituency of Plateau state, Hon Yusuf Gagdi, has been put forward as the preferred candidate from the North Central for the position of Speaker in the 10th Assembly.

The North Central Coalition for Good Governance (NCCGG), which made this known at a press conference in Abuja, said it came to this conclusion after due and extensive consultations with stakeholders across the zone.

In his address, Convener Hon. Abraham Dauda said of all the returning members from the region, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi stands out and is best suited for the job.

According to him, Gagdi is an experienced, vibrant, progressive, and well-rounded legislator with towering credentials and a track record of excellence in all his endeavours.

Dauda, therefore, urged the ruling party and other major players from other regions to zone the position of Speaker to the North Central and adopt Gagdi as a consensus candidate.

“As a group, we are cognizant of the expectations of Nigerians with the incoming administration, hence the need to get it right with the choice of leaders in the legislative arm of government to ensure a system that works towards achieving sustainable growth and development,” he said.

“We are sending a passionate appeal to the leadership of the APC to ensure that the speakership of the 10th Assembly is zoned to the North Central region. Our appeal also goes to other political parties to see why the North Central region should be endorsed for the speakership position.

“In light of the prevailing circumstances, we wish to put forward the candidature of Hon. Yusuf Gadi as the preferred candidate for the speakership of the 10th Assembly due to his towering credentials and experience as a well-rounded legislator.

“Hon Yusuf Gagdi is a young and progressive-minded legislator representing Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke federal constituency of Plateau state. A former deputy speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly comes on board as a dynamic individual whose contributions to the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria are indeed noteworthy.

“He has a national disposition to issues, which he has exhibited throughout his career over the years. He has demonstrated exceptional attributes required of leaders in the country in our quest for sustainable growth and development.

“As Chairman of the House Committee on Navy and Airforce, it is on record that Hon Yusuf Gagdi worked assiduously towards improving the operational effectiveness of the Navy and Airforce. His contributions on the floor of the House of Representatives have continued to be relevant to the national discourse in addressing the national challenge.

“Hon Yusuf Gagdi has, in his kitty experience, dedication and loyalty to the Nigerian course. He is also at home with the teeming youthful population in the country through his numerous engagement and advocacies with youths from diverse ethnicity and religion across the country.

“We must also admit that the Nigeria of our dream is possible when leaders with a national outlook are elected to represent the people at strategic levels. This much Hon Yusuf Gagdi epitomizes.”

The North Central Coalition for Good Governance assured that Gagdi will bring his leadership traits, exposure, and competence to build a robust national assembly to complement the executive arm of government towards bringing about the Nigeria of our dreams.

Dauda, however, called on “other well-meaning Nigerians and stakeholders to endorse the zoning of the speakership of the Federal House of Representatives to the North Central Region and equally throw their support for the candidacy of Hon Yusuf Gagdi.”

