10th NASS: Group backs Abbas Tajudeen for Reps Speaker position

A socio-cultural and inter-religious organisation, Northern Inter-religious/Inter-Tribal Alliance for Peace, Unity and Development, has thrown its weight behind Honourable Dr. Abbas Tajudeen, the Chairman, House Committee on Land Transport, as the Speaker of the incoming 10th House of Representatives.

Grand Patron of the organisation, General Lawrence Onoja (rtd), a former military governor of Katsina and Plateau states, and third in command during the military administration of late General Sani Abacha, made this known in Abuja.

Onoja, in a press release after the group’s meeting at Bolingo Hotel Abuja, described Hon. Tajudeen as the most qualified candidate for the position of the next speaker of the House of Representatives.

He disclosed that Tajudeen has gone through leadership tutelage right from grassroots as primary school teacher, polytechnic lecturer, university don and as a manager at NTC until destiny catapulted him to be elected in 2011 as a member, House of Representatives, representing Zaria federal constituency Kaduna state.

“As a well-groomed educationist, administrator par excellence and a political juggernaut with stronghold at the grassroots and a significant national appeal, Honourable Abbas Tajudeen will indeed use his versatile knowledge and experience to excellently pilot the affairs of Nigeria’s next green chamber as speaker”, Onoja said.

The group urged other aspirants, especially from the North-west, to the Speaker, House of Representatives to drop their ambition and support Tajudeen, whose wealth of experience would be brought to bear for a vibrant green chamber.

