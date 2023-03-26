10th NASS leadership: APC chieftain backs Betara for Speaker 

As the race for the plum job of Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives gathers momentum, immediate past vice chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Lawrence Onuchukwu has thrown his weight behind the Speakership bid of member representing Biu/Bayo/Shani Federal Constituency of Borno state, Hon Muktar Aliyu Betara.

In a statement he signed and made available to Blueprint in Abuja Sunday, Onuchukwu, who presided over Senator Abdullahi Adamu for APC National Chairmanship Campaign Organisation, as its Director General last year, called on the leadership of the ruling party to support Hon. Betara, who is currently the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation as its preferred choice for the Speakership seat.

Onuchukwu said that, though the party has not zoned the position to any region, APC should as a matter of reward for loyalty and support for the party allow a lawmaker competent and experienced like Betara to emerge as the next Speaker of House of Representatives, saying Borno state has always been the stronghold of the party since 2015.

Onuchukwu, who is also the immediate past national President of Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGOVIC), boasted that Betara, who has been a long serving member of the House since 2007, was not a political neophyte, but has what it takes to deepen and extend the cordial relationship that is existing between the legislative and executive to the incoming legislative dispensation.

Onuchukwu noted that, for the incoming Tinubu presidency to deliver on its electioneering promises, it requires quality legislation, urging the party leadership to ensure that the coming House of Representatives leadership is headed by a more experience and competent lawmaker like Betara “so that the two arms of government will work together to move the nation forward”

He further disclosed that Rep Betara remains the best high ranking member that is capable to effectively handle the leadership of the House to provide robust legislation for the country at this period.

